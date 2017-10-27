Results of Kenya's presidential election re-run started to trickle in on Friday, with early estimates of the turnout at below 35 percent, dealing a blow to incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta's hopes for a decisive second-term mandate.

With nearly all followers of opposition leader Raila Odinga heeding the veteran politician's call for a boycott, Kenyatta's victory is not in question.

Less clear is his ability to unite the East African nation, whose deep ethnic divisions have been exposed during a bloody and chaotic election process stretched over the past three months and multiple court cases.

TRT World's Nicole Johnston reports from Nairobi, Kenya.

Low voter turnout

The election commission said more than one in 10 polling stations failed to open due to "security challenges."

Its chairman, Wafula Chebukati, tweeted overnight that 6.55 million ballots had been cast – just 34.5 percent of registered voters.

By contrast, turnout in the first August election was 80 percent.

The August election was annulled by the courts because of procedural irregularities, denying Kenyatta a simple victory over his long-term political rival.