Iceland's conservative prime minister came out on top in a snap election despite a string of scandals, final results confirmed on Sunday. But it's unclear whether he will be able to form a viable coalition.

PM Bjarni Benediktsson, 47, was named last year in the "Panama Papers" worldwide tax-evasion leaks. He has also been accused of wrongdoing during Iceland's financial collapse in 2008.

His Independence Party, however, beat its rivals in Saturday's election, according to final results published on Sunday, although no party came near to winning a majority in parliament.

The Independence Party won 16 seats in the 63-seat parliament. Turnout was 81 percent.

It could now take days, weeks or even months before Iceland has a new government in place as thorny coalition negotiations await.

Left-leaning coalition?

Benediktsson's challenge comes from the Left-Green Movement and its potential allies, the Social Democratic Alliance and the anti-establishment Pirate Party.

The Left-Green Movement came in second with 11 seats, the Social Democratic Alliance with seven seats, and the Pirates with six seats.

Eight parties won seats in parliament.

Iceland's President Gudni Johannesson has invited the leader of each of those parties to his residence on Monday.

After meeting them individually, he will decide who gets the first mandate to try to assemble a government.

Under the Icelandic system, the president, who holds a largely ceremonial role, usually tasks the leader of the biggest party with putting a government together.

"I am optimistic that we can form a government," Benediktsson said after the polls closed on Saturday.

The Independence Party lost five seats in parliament, according to Sunday's results, but still came out on top – apparently helped by Iceland's thriving economy, fuelled by a flourishing tourism sector.

Tough talks

The party has been involved in almost every government in Iceland since 1980.

But growing public distrust of the elite has spawned several anti-establishment parties.

These have splintered the political landscape and made it increasingly difficult to form a stable government.