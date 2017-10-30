Puerto Rico's government power company said on Sunday it will cancel a $300 million contract with Whitefish Energy to restore power to the storm-hit US territory after an uproar over the deal.

The contract between Whitefish Energy Holdings and PREPA came under fire after it was revealed last week that the terms were obtained without a competitive public bidding process.

Residents, local officials and US federal authorities all criticised the arrangement.

“Following the information that has emerged, and with the goal of protecting public interest, as governor I am asking government and energy authorities to immediately activate the clause to cancel the contract to Whitefish Energy,” Ricardo Rosselló said in a statement.

Whitefish Energy stated that this decision will "only delay what the people of Puerto Rico want and deserve – to have the power restored quickly in the same manner their fellow citizens on the mainland experience after a natural disaster."