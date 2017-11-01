Formula One will have simpler, cheaper and noisier engines from 2021 as part of a “road map” for the future presented to teams on Tuesday that could entice new manufacturers to enter the sport.

The Paris presentation was the product of research by experts assembled by former team boss Ross Brawn, now Formula One’s managing director for sporting matters.

“We’ve carefully listened to what the fans think about the current power unit and what they would like to see in the near future,” Brawn said in a statement.

He said the aim was to come up with regulations which, apart from making engines more affordable and louder, would also make it easier for new manufacturers to come in and for teams to be competitive.

Formula One changed owners in January when US-based Liberty Media took over and ousted former commercial supremo Bernie Ecclestone.

Liberty have already made a mark on the race weekend, with more of a show for fans, but long-term contracts mean more substantial changes will take time.

Formula One said it and the FIA had proposed an engine that would be the same 1.6-litre V6 turbo hybrid but without the MGU-H, one of the two motor generator units.