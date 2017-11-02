House Republicans have stressed that the tax plan they unveiled Thursday is tailored to benefit America's middle class. Just how much it would remains uncertain based on the details that have been provided so far.

US President Donald Trump’s drive for the deep tax cuts that he promised as a candidate reached a major milestone on Thursday, with his fellow Republicans in the House of Representatives unveiling long-awaited legislation to overhaul the tax code.

The 429-page bill, representing what would be the largest overhaul of the US tax system since the 1980s, called for slashing the corporate tax rate to 20 percent from 35 percent.

Congressional passage of this legislation that would affect nearly every US company and family was far from certain, and some business groups quickly came out against it.

Contentious provisions will test Republicans, who control the White House and both chambers of Congress but have been unable to deliver any major legislative achievements for Trump since the businessman-turned-politician became president in January.

A number of provisions would hit taxpayers in Democratic-leaning states hardest, like rolling back deductions for state and local taxes and cutting in half the popular mortgage interest deduction.

The legislation, called the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, produces new advantages for rich Americans through lowered corporate taxes, phasing out the estate tax and dumping the alternative minimum tax.

"This is a very important and special moment for our country, for all Americans. Are we going to let the defenders of the status quo win and see our country continue down this downward spiral?" Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan asked, despite data showing about eight straight years of economic growth.

Ryan said the typical family of four would save $1,182 annually on taxes under the bill. It promises a family with a gross income of $59,000 a tax bill of $400.

The bill consolidates the current number of tax brackets to four from seven: 12 percent, 25 percent, 35 percent and 39.6 percent, which is now the top rate and would be retained.

Largely in line with expectations for the tax-cut plan they have been developing behind closed doors for weeks, the House tax-writing Ways and Means Committee proposed roughly doubling the standard deduction for individuals and families.

The National Association of Home Builders blasted the legislation, saying it would damage home prices and punish homeowners in urban areas.

"We're concerned if enacted, this bill will throw us back into another housing recession," Jerry Howard, the group's president, said in an interview.