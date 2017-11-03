US President Donald Trump called for the death penalty on Wednesday for an Uzbek immigrant accused of plowing a truck down a New York City bike path, killing eight people.

Sayfullo Saipov, 29, who was hospitalised after he was shot by a police officer and arrested, told investigators he had been inspired by watching Daesh videos and began planning Tuesday's attack a year ago, according to a criminal complaint filed against him on Wednesday.

TRTWorld'sEdiz Tiyansan has more from Manhattan.

Saipov was charged with one count of providing material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organisation, specifically Daesh, and one count of violence and destruction of motor vehicles causing the deaths of eight people.

Manhattan acting US Attorney Joon Kim said the first count carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, while the second would make Saipov eligible for capital punishment if convicted, if the government chose to seek the death penalty. Additional or different charges could be brought later in an indictment, Kim said.

Saipov confessed to authorities that he made a trial run with a rental truck on October 22 to practice turning the vehicle and "stated that he felt good about what he had done" after the attack, the complaint said.

The 10-page charging document said Saipov waived his rights to remain silent and avoid self-incrimination in agreeing to speak to investigators without an attorney present from his bed at Bellevue Hospital Center in Manhattan.

The complaint said Saipov had requested permission to display the flag of Daesh in his hospital room.

It said he was particularly motivated by seeing a video in which Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, who led the campaign by Daesh – to seize territory for a self-proclaimed caliphate within Iraq and Syria – exhorted Muslims in the United States and elsewhere to support the group's cause.

Investigators found thousands of Daesh-related propaganda images and videos on a cellphone belonging to Saipov, including video clips showing Daesh prisoners being beheaded, run over by a tank and shot in the face, the complaint said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it had located another Uzbek man, Mukhammadzoir Kadirov, 32, wanted for questioning as a person of interest in the attack.