Three people drowned, at least six were missing and scores of others were rescued in three separate incidents of migrants trying to reach Greece across the Aegean Sea early Friday.

Greek authorities recovered the body of a woman and searched for more people missing after a wooden boat carrying migrants sank off Kalymnos island, close to the Turkish coast.

Fifteen people - 10 men, four women and a child - were rescued. Greek coastguard vessels were searching for another six to eight missing people, a Greek coastguard official said.

The Turkish coastguard said it recovered another two bodies on its side of the maritime border, and that the boat was carrying 27 people. Rescue operations in Turkish waters were ongoing, it said.

The departure point of the boat and the nationality of those on board was not immediately clear.