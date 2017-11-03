Rescue teams have recovered the bodies of two crew members from a vessel that sank in the Black Sea earlier this week, the Turkish Coast Guard Command said on Friday.

Early on Wednesday, a Turkish cargo vessel sank roughly 13 km (7 nautical miles) off the coast of Istanbul's Sile district.

The nearly 80-metre-long Bilal Bal vessel, with 10 crew members on board, sent a distress call on Wednesday morning, the Transport, Maritime Affairs and Communication Ministry said.