A previously unheard of militant group with links to Al Qaeda claimed responsibility on Friday for an attack in Egypt's Western Desert that killed at least 16 policemen two weeks ago.

The group announced the start of a war against the Egyptian state.

The new group, Ansar al Islam, gave no evidence for its claim of responsibility for the October 21 attack but said Abu Hatem Emad al Din Abd al Hamid, a fighter suspected by the authorities of involvement, was one of its leaders.

He was killed this week in an air strike.

"We have started our jihad with the battle of the Lion's Den in the Bahariya Oasis area on the borders of Cairo and were victorious against the enemy's campaign," the statement said.

Two security sources and a forensic doctor said DNA analysis of bodies of militants killed in the air raid showed Hamid was among them.

Three security sources said at the time of the October 21 attack that at least 52 police officers and conscripts had been killed when their patrol was struck by militants.

The interior ministry denied that figure the next day, saying 16 policemen had been killed.

The attack was the latest to plague Egypt's security forces who face a Daesh insurgency, mostly focused in the Sinai Peninsula, but which has expanded to mainland Egypt.

Former-military officers-turned terrorists

Security sources said Hamid was the deputy of Hesham al Ashmawy, a former Egyptian military officer who operated out of the city of Derna, across the border in Libya, and is blamed for past attacks.