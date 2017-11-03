Daesh’s self-proclaimed caliphate was all but reduced on Friday to a pair of border towns at the Iraq-Syria frontier, where thousands of fighters were believed to be holding out after losing nearly all other territories in both countries.

Forces in Syria and Iraq backed by regional states and global powers now appear on the cusp of victory over the group, which proclaimed its authority over all Muslims in 2014 when it held about a third of both countries and ruled over millions.

On the Syrian side, regime forces declared victory in Deir Ezzor, the last major city in the country's eastern desert where the militants still had a presence.

On the Iraqi side, pro-government forces said they had captured the last border post with Syria in the Euphrates Valley and entered the nearby town of Al Qaim, the group's last Iraqi bastion.

‘A few thousand Daesh left’

A US-led international coalition which has been bombing Daesh and supporting ground allies on both sides of the frontier said the militant group now has a few thousand fighters left, mainly holed up at the border in Iraq's Al Qaim and its sister town of Abu Kamal on the Syrian side.

"We do expect them now to try to flee, but we are cognisant of that and will do all we can to annihilate IS leaders," spokesman US Colonel Ryan Dillon said.

He estimated there were 1,500 to 2,500 fighters left in Al Qaim and 2,000 to 3,000 in Abu Kamal in Syria’s Deir Ezzor province on the west bank of the Euphrates.

However, the Iraqi military said its forces had wrested control of the Al Qaim border crossing from Daesh. The crossing links the Iraqi city of Husaybah to the town of Abu Kamal.

“Iraqi anti-terrorism forces, backed by tribal volunteer fighters, have successfully liberated the Al Qaim border crossing,” Iraqi Army Colonel Walid al Duleimi said, as soldiers advanced into the militant group's last bastion in Iraq.

“Our forces managed to retake the crossing after killing several Daesh elements,” Duleimi said, adding that large numbers of militants had fled across the border into neighbouring Syria.

From running cities to guerrilla tactics

Both the Iraqi and Syrian governments and their international backers say they worry that the fighters will still be able to mount guerrilla attacks once they no longer have territory to defend.