Tunisia sees a rise in the number of migrant smugglers
A recent crackdown by Libyan coastguards has led to smugglers targeting migrants and refugees looking for alternatives to reach Europe.
Migrants are seen on a boat after they were rescued by Tunisian coast guard off the coast of Bizerte, Tunisia October 12, 2017. / Reuters
November 3, 2017

Economic hardship and other social issues have forced some Tunisians to leave their homes and embark on a perilous journey to Europe. 

Although tens of thousands of migrants cross from Libya to Italy, a new route is gaining popularity.  

People smugglers are taking advantage of lax security in Tunisia to target refugees and migrants where in September alone, the country's coast guard foiled 900 such attempts.

The smugglers' route to Sicily begins from the Gulf of Tunis, just kilometres away from where European and African ministers met in July to discuss a plan to tackle the flow of refugees.

TRT World’s Rahul Radhakrishnan has more. 

