Netflix on Friday dumped Kevin Spacey, saying it would be involved in no further production of its hit series "House of Cards" that includes the actor, now facing a mounting slew of sexual assault allegations.

The streaming service also said it was abandoning the release of an upcoming film "Gore" that had also starred the 58-year-old actor, whose glittering career is now collapsing around him.

"Netflix will not be involved with any further production of 'House of Cards' that includes Kevin Spacey," a Netflix spokesperson said.

The channel said it would work with the show's production company, MRC, "during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show."