Turkish film "Grain" won the top award at the 30th Tokyo International Film Festival on Friday.

The international award-winning director Semih Kaplanoglu’s dystopian drama won the Tokyo Grand Pix award.

Speaking at the closing ceremony at Roppongi Ex Theater in Tokyo, Kaplanoglu said that he worked for around five years to complete his film.

“Every minute we live in, causes a wound to the world. Extreme consumption, extreme capitalism,” the 54-year-old director said.