A junior minister in Scotland's government resigned on Saturday after admitting "inappropriate behaviour," as a sleaze scandal in British politics showed no sign of abating.

Childcare minister Mark McDonald said in a statement that he apologised "unreservedly to anyone I have upset or who might have found my behaviour inappropriate."

"Some of my previous actions have been considered to be inappropriate - where I have believed myself to have been merely humorous or attempting to be friendly, my behaviour might have made others uncomfortable or led them to question my intentions," he said.

A government spokesman confirmed McDonald had tendered his resignation to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon earlier Saturday.

He is expected to remain a lawmaker in the Scottish parliament, representing Sturgeon's Scottish National Party in Aberdeen.

Several claims of harassment and abuse have emerged against British politicians in the wake of the allegations by dozens of women against Hollywood tycoon Harvey Weinstein.

On Wednesday, Michael Fallon resigned as defence secretary, saying his behaviour in the past had "fallen below the high standards" expected of the role.