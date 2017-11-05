WORLD
2 MIN READ
Army deployed in Malaysia's Penang as floods displace thousands
Penang's chief minister warns residents to stay at home as more rain is expected in the northwestern state.
Army deployed in Malaysia's Penang as floods displace thousands
Hundreds of people had been placed in temporary shelters after their homes were flooded or destroyed by the storm. / AP
November 5, 2017

Military forces were deployed on Sunday to help thousands of displaced people in Malaysia's northern state of Penang, officials said, as floodwater rose from more than 24 hours of incessant rain.

At least 2,000 people had been evacuated and 80 percent of the state was hit by typhoon-like winds and heavy rain, Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said in a statement.

He said floodwater had risen to 3-4 metres (10-12 feet). Lim also warned in a Facebook post that more rain was expected and advised residents to stay at home.

Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the National Security Council was coordinating with police and the military to assist flood victims after a request for assistance from Penang.

Recommended

Hundreds of trees were toppled and roads were submerged, leaving many areas practically paralysed, Malaysian news agency Bernama reported. At least two people had been killed, it said.

"We remain fearful that there may still be untoward incidents because of the strong winds, the like of which have never been experienced before, and flash floods might recur," Lim told reporters in Penang, according to Bernama.

Hundreds of people had been placed in temporary shelters after their homes were flooded or destroyed by the storm.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'