The US was in mourning on Monday after a gunman wearing a bulletproof vest opened fire with an assault rifle on the congregation of a small-town Texas church, killing 26 people and wounding 20 more in the nation's latest shooting massacre.

President Donald Trump said the nation was living through "dark times" but that guns were not to blame for Sunday's carnage, which came just five weeks after the worst mass shooting in modern US history.

"I think that mental health is your problem here," said the US president, speaking in Tokyo as part of his Asia tour. "This was a very – based on preliminary reports – a very deranged individual."

"This isn't a guns situation," Trump insisted, calling it "a mental health problem at the highest level."

The Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also condemned the attack.

Shooting in Texas kills 26

A gunman went into a Baptist church in Texas during Sunday morning services and shot dead at least 26 people, according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, in the latest mass shooting to shock the United States.

Around 20 people were also wounded in the shooting incident.

"We believe he's a young white male, maybe in his early 20s. He was dressed in all black, tactical-type gear and was wearing a ballistic vest," said Freeman Martin, regional director of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The victims ranged in age from five to 72.

The gunman identified as Devin Kelley, 26, was described by authorities as a young white male who was found dead in his vehicle after being confronted by a local resident.

The Air Force said Kelley served at a base in New Mexico starting in 2010 before being court-martialled in 2012 for allegedly assaulting his wife and child.

He was sentenced to 12 months in confinement and received a "bad conduct" discharge, Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said. He was discharged in 2014.

Dressed all in black, Kelley fired outside the church before entering the building and continuing to spray bullets, said Freeman Martin, regional director of the Texas Department of Public Safety.