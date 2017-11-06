Catalonia's sacked separatist leader Carles Puigdemont and four former ministers are due to appear on November 17 in a Belgian court which is hearing Spain's case for their extradition, a judicial source said on Monday.

A Belgian judge released Catalonia's former leader and the four ex-ministers with conditions on Sunday after Spain issued an EU warrant for their arrest, prosecutors said.

Puigdemont and four of his former ministers turned themselves in to Belgian police on Sunday morning and they were released around 15 hours later.

"The request made this afternoon by the Brussels’ Prosecutor’s Office for the provisional release of all persons sought has been granted by the investigative judge," said the statement by the prosecutor's office.

The five, including Puigdemont, are all forbidden to leave Belgium without the judge's permission, must give the address of where they are staying and obey all court and police summons, the statement said.

"The decision of the judge cannot be appealed," it said.