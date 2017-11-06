Liberia's Supreme Court on Monday ruled to halt a presidential run-off vote scheduled for Tuesday until the electoral commission investigates allegations of fraud in the October 10 first round.

Former footballer George Weah was set to run off against Vice President Joseph Boakai in Liberia's first democratic transfer of power in more than 70 years, as Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ellen Johnson Sirleaf steps down after two terms.

But preparations for the second round were halted last week when the Supreme Court announced it was examining a complaint by the Liberty Party of third-place candidate Charles Brumskine alleging widespread irregularities during the poll.

The Supreme Court's order for a full investigation into the complaint suggests the delay could be longer than just the few days many had expected. No new date has been given for the vote.

"The NEC (National Elections Commission) is stopped and prohibited from conducting the run-off election until the complaint filed by the petitions is investigated by the NEC," the Supreme Court ruling said.

Gross irregularities

Addressing the Supreme Court last week, Brumskine cited "gross irregularities" in the first round. His party has complained of the late opening of polls, the absence of queue controllers and fraud by NEC officials.