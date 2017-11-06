WORLD
3 MIN READ
Liberia Supreme Court halts presidential run-off
Liberia's November 7 presidential run-off will be paused until the electoral commission investigates claims of fraud in the October 10 first-round poll.
Liberia Supreme Court halts presidential run-off
A policeman guards the entrance of the Temple of Justice in Monrovia, Liberia November 3, 2017. / Reuters
November 6, 2017

Liberia's Supreme Court on Monday ruled to halt a presidential run-off vote scheduled for Tuesday until the electoral commission investigates allegations of fraud in the October 10 first round.

Former footballer George Weah was set to run off against Vice President Joseph Boakai in Liberia's first democratic transfer of power in more than 70 years, as Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ellen Johnson Sirleaf steps down after two terms.

But preparations for the second round were halted last week when the Supreme Court announced it was examining a complaint by the Liberty Party of third-place candidate Charles Brumskine alleging widespread irregularities during the poll.

The Supreme Court's order for a full investigation into the complaint suggests the delay could be longer than just the few days many had expected. No new date has been given for the vote.

"The NEC (National Elections Commission) is stopped and prohibited from conducting the run-off election until the complaint filed by the petitions is investigated by the NEC," the Supreme Court ruling said.

Gross irregularities

Addressing the Supreme Court last week, Brumskine cited "gross irregularities" in the first round. His party has complained of the late opening of polls, the absence of queue controllers and fraud by NEC officials.

Recommended

The NEC has denied wrongdoing and said the election was largely fair. Observers from the European Union and the Carter Center say they saw no major problems with the first-round vote.

Still, a growing chorus of parties have expressed doubt in the vote, including Boakai's ruling Unity Party, which in an extraordinary statement last week accused Johnson Sirleaf, one of its own members, of trying to influence the vote.

She denied any wrongdoing, with her spokesman calling the accusation "hate speech."

"This is good for Liberia, and this is a manifestation that we have come a long way in our country and that’s what we asked for — an opportunity to be heard," said Benjamin Sanvee, chairman of the Liberty Party.

The delay has increased tensions in Liberia, a producer of iron ore and rubber, where many are eager for change after 12 years of Johnson Sirleaf's rule. Her tenure has cemented peace after a long civil war, but many ordinary Liberians say it did little to alleviate widespread poverty.

Over the past week, armed guards were deployed to the Supreme Court and NEC, but some Liberians have expressed relief that the court was taking the fraud allegations seriously.

Neither Weah's CDC party nor the Unity Party had any immediate comment on the delay.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'