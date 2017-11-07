WORLD
4 MIN READ
UN condemns violence in Myanmar forcing Rohingyas to flee
The statement, unanimously approved by the UNSC, calls on Myanmar's government "to ensure no further excessive use of military force in Rakhine State" and take immediate steps to respect human rights.
UN condemns violence in Myanmar forcing Rohingyas to flee
The United Nations has denounced the violence in Myanmar during the past 10 weeks as a classic example of ethnic cleansing. / Reuters
November 7, 2017

The UN Security Council unanimously approved a statement on Monday strongly condemning the violence that has caused more than 600,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee from Myanmar to Bangladesh, a significant step that still fell short of a stronger resolution that Western nations wanted but China opposed.

The statement calls on Myanmar's government "to ensure no further excessive use of military force in Rakhine State" and take immediate steps to respect human rights.

It expresses "grave concern" at reports of human rights violations in Rakhine by Myanmar's security forces against the Rohingya. These include "the systematic use of force and intimidation, killing of men, women and children, sexual violence and ... the destruction and burning of homes and property," it says.

Britain initially circulated a Security Council resolution with similar language, backed by the US, France and other council members. But resolutions are legally binding and diplomats said China, a neighbour and ally of Myanmar, was strongly opposed. 

China is one of the five powers that have veto power on the council.

So Britain turned the resolution into a presidential statement, which becomes part of the council's record but does not have the legal clout of a resolution.

The statement still represents the strongest statement on Myanmar in nearly 10 years, and reflects widespread international concern at the plight of the Rohingya, who face official and social discrimination in Buddhist-majority Myanmar.

The government doesn't recognise the Rohingya as an ethnic group, insisting they are Bengali migrants from Bangladesh living illegally in the country. It has denied them citizenship.

Recommended

The latest violence began with a series of attacks on August 25 by Rohingya insurgents, which the presidential statement also condemns.

Myanmar security forces responded with a scorched-earth campaign against Rohingya villages in northern Rakhine, which the United Nations and human rights groups have criticised as disproportionate and a campaign of ethnic cleansing.

The statement adopted on Monday calls on Myanmar's government to address the root causes of the crisis by respecting and protecting human rights, "without discrimination and regardless of ethnicity or religion, including by allowing freedom of movement, equal access to basic services and equal access to full citizenship for all individuals."

It was read at an open council meeting by the council president, Italian Ambassador Sebastiano Cardi.

Myanmar's ambassador, Hau Do Suan, then spoke, expressing deep concern at the statement, saying it was "based on accusations and falsely claimed evidence."

"It exerts undue political pressure on Myanmar," Suan said. "It fails to give sufficient recognition to the government of Myanmar for its efforts to address the challenges in Rakhine State."

By contrast, Bangladeshi Ambassador Masud Bin Momen thanked the council for the statement, saying, "It will be quite reassuring for the Rohingyas and other communities forcibly displaced from northern Rakhine State since August 25 that the council remains engaged with their prolonged suffering, insecurity and uncertainty."

He said Bangladesh believes the statement "can be a critical building block for the council to pursue timely, decisive and appropriate actions until the time a peaceful, just and lasting solution to this unfolding humanitarian crisis is achieved."

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'