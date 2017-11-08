Russia is clashing with Western nations over a report blaming the Syrian regime for a chemical weapons attack that killed about 100 people, with Moscow dismissing its findings as "mythical or invented" and the US backing its finger-pointing at Bashar al Assad's regime.

The report found the Syrian regime was responsible for an April 4 attack using the banned nerve agent sarin in the opposition-held town of Khan Shaykhun, killing more than 90 people. The Syrian regime has denied using chemical weapons.

The chemical weapons attack prompted a US missile strike just days later against a Syrian regime air base.

TRT World'sPhilip Owira reports.

The debate in the Security Council during Tuesday's meeting on the report reflected the sharp differences between Russia, Syrian regime's most important ally, and Western countries that have backed Assad's opponents.

It also raised serious questions about whether the mandate of the experts who issued the report will be renewed — and whether anyone in Syria will ever be held accountable for using chemical weapons, which are banned internationally.

Russia vetoed an initial US bid to renew the joint inquiry by the UN and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on October 24, saying it wanted to wait for the release of the investigation's report two days later.

It has since proposed its own rival draft resolution, which deputy Russian UN Ambassador Vladimir Safronkov said on Tuesday aimed to enhance the effectiveness of the inquiry and correct "errors and systemic problems."