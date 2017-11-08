Shelling by the Syrian regime on a rebel-held enclave on the outskirts of Damascus has killed seven civilians, while retaliatory fire killed three people on Tuesday, a monitor said.

Six civilians, including two children, were killed by shelling on Saqba, in the Eastern Ghouta area that a rebel group controls but is besieged by government forces, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Another child was killed in the nearby town of Douma, said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Britain-based monitoring organisation.

A total of 18 people were also wounded in the besieged area, he said.

Shelling by the rebels on central Damascus later killed three people, including at least two civilians, and wounded at least 15, said Abdel Rahman