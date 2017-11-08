US President Donald Trump arrived in China on Wednesday seeking help to rein in North Korea, telling the reclusive state's leader he was putting his country in grave danger by developing nuclear weapons.

Trump used some of his toughest language yet against North Korea in a wide-ranging address in Seoul that lodged specific accusations of chilling human rights abuses. He called on countries around the world to isolate Pyongyang by denying it "any form of support, supply or acceptance."

"Do not underestimate us and do not try us," Trump told North Korea as he wrapped up a visit to South Korea with a speech to the National Assembly before heading to Beijing, where he was making his first official visit.

Trump painted a dystopian picture of the reclusive North, saying people were suffering in "gulags" and some bribed government officials to work as "slaves" overseas rather than live under the government at home. He offered no evidence to support those accusations.

Trump's return to harsh, uncompromising language came a day after he appeared to dial back the bellicose rhetoric that had fuelled fears across east Asia of the risk of military conflict. On Tuesday, Trump had even offered a diplomatic opening to Pyongyang to "make a deal."

He went mostly on the attack in Wednesday's speech but did promise a "path to a much better future" if North Korea stopped developing ballistic missiles and agreed to "complete, verifiable and total denuclearisation" – something Pyongyang has vowed never to do.

"We will not allow American cities to be threatened with destruction. We will not be intimidated," he told South Korean lawmakers. "And we will not let the worst atrocities in history be repeated here, on this ground we fought and died to secure."

The North defends its nuclear weapons and missile programs as a necessary defense against what it says are US plans to invade. The United States, which has 28,500 troops in South Korea, a legacy of the 1950-53 Korean war, denies any such intention.

"The world cannot tolerate the menace of a rogue regime that threatens it with nuclear devastation," Trump said, speaking as three US aircraft carrier groups sailed to the Western Pacific for exercises – a rare show of such US naval force in the region.

'State visit-plus'

In Beijing, Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping resumed their "bromance" struck in April at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, making small talk as they toured the Forbidden City – which was shut down to tourists – with their wives before taking in a Chinese opera performance.

While the sprawling palace complex in the political and cultural heart of Beijing is a regular stop for visiting dignitaries, it is rare for a Chinese leader to act as a personal escort, confirmation of the "state visit-plus" treatment that China had promised for Trump.

Trump has threatened action over China's wide trade surplus with the United States and called on Beijing to do more to rein in ally and neighbour North Korea, but has expressed admiration for Xi and held off on imposing trade measures.

During his two-day visit, Trump will ask China to abide by UN resolutions and cut financial links with North Korea, a senior White House official said on the plane from Seoul.

He also plans to discuss with Xi the long-contentious trade imbalance, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said at a ceremony with US business leaders where $9 billion worth of deals were signed.

The White House expects to announce deals in China this week worth more than $250 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing an administration official.

Trump believes any talks with North Korea would require it to reduce threats, end provocations and move toward denuclearisation, and that no deal can be achieved without denuclearisation, the official added.

Trump and Xi were scheduled to hold formal talks on Thursday.

Before leaving for Beijing, Trump cited China as one of the countries that must fully enforce international sanctions against Pyongyang and downgrade diplomatic and commercial ties.