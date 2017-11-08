It’s been one year since Donald Trump was elected as the 45th president of the United States.

His ride so far has been a bumpy one, with challenges over foreign and domestic policy, and of course the allegations of Russian interference.

Trump won the Electoral College vote by a comfortable margin but lost the popular vote by nearly 2.9 million votes to his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Trump's insecurity about his status has been magnified by Democratic accusations that he won the White House in part because of Russia's interference in the election.