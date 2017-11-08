WORLD
Trump's challenging first year as US president
Trump's ride so far has been a bumpy one, with challenges over foreign and domestic policy, and the allegations of Russian interference in 2016 US elections.
He has struggled in office to fulfill several of his lofty campaign promises, including overhauling President Barack Obama's signature health care law and ripping up the Iran nuclear deal. / AFP
November 8, 2017

It’s been one year since Donald Trump was elected as the 45th president of the United States. 

His ride so far has been a bumpy one, with challenges over foreign and domestic policy, and of course the allegations of Russian interference.

Trump won the Electoral College vote by a comfortable margin but lost the popular vote by nearly 2.9 million votes to his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Trump's insecurity about his status has been magnified by Democratic accusations that he won the White House in part because of Russia's interference in the election.

He has struggled in office to fulfill several of his lofty campaign promises, including overhauling President Barack Obama's signature health care law and ripping up the Iran nuclear deal. 

Trump faces the very real prospect of ending 2017 without any significant legislative accomplishments, unless Republicans can coalesce around a tax reform package in the next seven weeks.

TRT World's Frank Ucciardo looks at Trump’s White House journey so far.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
