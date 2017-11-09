Uber is taking part in a joint industry and government push with NASA to develop software that the company aims to use to manage "flying taxi" routes that could work like the ride-hailing services it has popularised on the ground.

Uber said on Wednesday in Lisbon it was the first formal services contract by the US National Aeronautical and Space Administration (NASA) covering low-altitude airspace rather than outer space.

NASA has used such contracts to develop rockets since the late 1950s.

Chief Product Officer Jeff Holden also said Uber would begin testing proposed four-passenger, 322-kilometre-per-hour (200-miles-per-hour) flying taxi services across Los Angeles in 2020, its second planned test market after Dallas/Fort Worth.

TRT World'sAmber Austin-Wright has more on the story.

Uber has faced regulatory and legal battles around the world since it launched taxi-hailing services earlier this decade, including in London where it is appealing against a decision to strip it of its licence due to safety concerns.

Holden described Uber's latest air taxi plans at Web Summit, an internet conference in Lisbon, where he emphasised it was working to win approval from aviation regulators well ahead of introducing such services.

"There is a reality that Uber has grown up a lot as a company," Holden said in an interview ahead of his speech.

"We are now a major company on the world stage, and you can't do things the same way where you are a large-scale, global company that you can do when you are a small, scrappy start-up."

NASA agreement

NASA said in a statement it had signed a generic agreement in January with Uber that enables the company to join a variety of industry partners working with NASA to develop a range of driverless air traffic management systems.

That deal calls for Uber to be involved during phase 4 of this work, which is scheduled to begin in March 2019, NASA said.