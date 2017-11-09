Last month, dozens of suspects from the terrorist group were detained across the country, including 49 alleged Daesh members in Ankara, some of whom were suspected of planning an attack.

Turkey has been hit by a series of attacks blamed on Daesh militants in the past two years, including the attack on an elite Istanbul nightclub at the New Year during which 39 people were killed by a Daesh gunman.

Although there has been a lull in attacks since January, Turkish police have conducted raids almost daily against Daesh cells across the country.