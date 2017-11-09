TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish police detains over 100 Daesh suspects
In an anti-Daesh operation launched in Turkey's capital, Ankara, 1,500 police officers took part in the raids of 250 addresses.
Turkish police detains over 100 Daesh suspects
Members of police special forces patrol during a security operation in Diyarbakir, Turkey, November 3, 2017. / Reuters
November 9, 2017

Turkish police detained 101 Daesh suspects in a vast anti-terror operation in the capital Ankara, state media reported on Thursday.

A total of 1,500 police officers took part in the raids across the Turkish capital after authorities issued arrest warrants for 245 suspects.

The raids took place at 250 addresses where documents and digital material were found, without giving further details.

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins reports from Ankara.

Recommended

Last month, dozens of suspects from the terrorist group were detained across the country, including 49 alleged Daesh members in Ankara, some of whom were suspected of planning an attack.

Turkey has been hit by a series of attacks blamed on Daesh militants in the past two years, including the attack on an elite Istanbul nightclub at the New Year during which 39 people were killed by a Daesh gunman.

Although there has been a lull in attacks since January, Turkish police have conducted raids almost daily against Daesh cells across the country.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel