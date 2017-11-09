Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim is continuing his meetings in the US capital amid signs of improving relations between Washington and Ankara.

On Thursday, Yildirim is due to meet United States Vice President Mike Pence before travelling to New York, where he will meet the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and representatives of the Jewish community in New York before addressing investors at dinner.

Topics on the agenda will include the recent visa crisis between the two countries, PKK/PYD terror groups in Syria, and economic and military relations.

Improving relations between Turkey and US

One of the top issues to be discussed between Pence and Yildirim, will no doubt be the visa row prompted by the arrest of a Turkish staff member of the US diplomatic consulate in Istanbul.

On October 8, the US Embassy in Ankara announced the suspension of non-immigrant visa services to Turkish nationals.

Turkey said it would match the move, relaxing a visa ban of its own that was instituted last month in retaliation against Washington.

On Monday, the US said it would resume "limited visa services" in Turkey after getting what it said were assurances about the safety of its local staff.

"The limited reissuing of visas between the United States and Turkey ... prior to our visit can be seen as a positive development," Yildirim told reporters before leaving for the US on Monday.

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan reports from Washington DC.