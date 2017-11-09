WORLD
2 MIN READ
Typhoon Damrey kills at least 106 in Vietnam
Typhoon Damrey kills at least 106, leaving 25 missing and 197 injured in Vietnam, according to country's search and rescue committee.
Typhoon Damrey kills at least 106 in Vietnam
Typhoon Damrey, Vietnam's deadliest storm this year, kills 106 and leaves 197 injured. / AP
November 9, 2017

Typhoon Damrey, Vietnam's deadliest storm this year, has killed at least 106 people, injuring 197 others, and leaving 25 missing. Dozens of dangerously full reservoirs are releasing water. This comes as the southeast Asian nation is preparing to host a regional summit.

At least 49 reservoirs that were dangerously full have been releasing water, according to the Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention. The committee is now constantly monitoring the levels at other major reservoirs.

Authorities say they are pursuing vigorous efforts to avoid flooding around the central city of Danang, which will host US President Donald Trump, China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin, among other Asia-Pacific leaders at this week's summit.

One weather station recorded as much as 1,700 mm of rain in the week leading up to Monday. Rain is expected to continue until Wednesday before dying down on Thursday.

Recommended

The rain has not disrupted the schedule for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which began on Monday. Trump, Xi and Putin are due to join other regional leaders at the main event on Friday and Saturday.

There is a possibility, however, that the leaders' spouses may not be able to attend a scheduled visit to the UNESCO heritage town of Hoi An that was planned for Saturday, because of the weather.

Vietnam's long coastline makes it prone to destructive storms and flooding. Floods killed more than 80 people in the north last month, while a typhoon wreaked havoc in central provinces in September.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'