Typhoon Damrey, Vietnam's deadliest storm this year, has killed at least 106 people, injuring 197 others, and leaving 25 missing. Dozens of dangerously full reservoirs are releasing water. This comes as the southeast Asian nation is preparing to host a regional summit.

At least 49 reservoirs that were dangerously full have been releasing water, according to the Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention. The committee is now constantly monitoring the levels at other major reservoirs.

Authorities say they are pursuing vigorous efforts to avoid flooding around the central city of Danang, which will host US President Donald Trump, China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin, among other Asia-Pacific leaders at this week's summit.

One weather station recorded as much as 1,700 mm of rain in the week leading up to Monday. Rain is expected to continue until Wednesday before dying down on Thursday.