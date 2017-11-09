Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy says he hopes voters "meet their obligations as Spaniards and Europeans" when a regional election is held in Catalonia next month.

Rajoy says "a lot will be decided" by the ballot and urges a big turnout in the early vote, which was called after Spain's central authorities removed the secession-minded Catalan government and dissolved the region's parliament.

The Catalan government held an independence referendum last month, which Spain's Constitutional Court deemed illegal. Weeks later, the Catalan parliament unilaterally declared independence. Spain's constitution says the country is "indivisible."

Rajoy said during a visit to the Spanish city of Salamanca that his government's policy on Catalonia has the "100 percent backing" of other EU countries.

Earlier in the day, Catalan Parliament Speaker Carme Forcadell and five other legislators arrived to testify before a Supreme Court judge in an inquiry about steps taken to declare independence from Spain.

The six members of the regional parliament's governing body could face decades in prison if charged and found guilty of rebellion, sedition and embezzlement.

Around 100 supporters, some of whom had traveled overnight from the northeastern Catalonia region, gathered outside of the Supreme Court building in central Madrid Thursday to show support for the lawmakers.

They braved the November cold and chanted, "You are not alone," as the lawmakers and lawyers entered the court.