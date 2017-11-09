NATO's pledge to send more troops to Afghanistan still falls short of commitments, US commanders said on Thursday, concerned that fewer reinforcements could threaten the already precarious security situation in the country.

At a meeting of NATO defence ministers, commanders said that nearly three months after President Donald Trump announced his "South Asia strategy," NATO has not met the number of troops as was expected.

"We have made it very clear to the allies that we really need their help in filling these billets that we have identified," said General John Nicholson, the top US commander in Afghanistan and head of the NATO training mission.

US to provide 2,800 more troops

Security in Afghanistan has deteriorated in recent months. According to US estimates, about 43 percent of Afghanistan's districts are either under Taliban control or being contested.

General Nicholson said while contractors could potentially be used to fill the gaps, ideally it should be filled by NATO members.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this week that NATO allies and the United States would split the burden of providing some 3,000 more troops, an increase that would take NATO's training mission to about 16,000 troops.

Two diplomats said that at this stage, the US is likely to provide 2,800 troops, while non-US NATO allies and partners will send an additional 700 troops, potentially making up a 3,500-strong personnel increase.

Problem of high risk, low capability

Before the ministers' meeting, US officials said about 80 percent of the troop commitments had been met by the allies.

"Coming out of today, it won't be at 100 percent," said US Army Geneneral Curtis Scaparrotti, NATO's top military officer. "We're still in discussion with more than a few nations that are looking at an increase above the initial one given at the force generation conference. So, I'm encouraged."

The gap, said Nicholson, has contributed to the lowest level of capabilities and the "highest level of risk we faced" in the 16-year war.