Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested on Thursday that allegations of a state-sponsored doping programme in Russia were an attempt to sow discontent ahead of the country's presidential elections.

Reports commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) have raised allegations of the existence of a state-run programme that included tampering with Russian athletes' positive tests by laboratory and security officials at the 2014 Sochi Games.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is now investigating the allegations and has banned six cross-country skiers for life from the Olympics over doping violations at Sochi.

"This is what is bothering me: the (Pyeongchang Winter) Olympics start in February, and when are our presidential elections? In March," RIA Novosti state news agency quoted Putin as saying.

"There are big suspicions that all this is being done to create for someone the necessary conditions for discontent among sport lovers, athletes."

Putin, widely expected to stand in and win the elections, also suggested the United States' influence in international sports organisations could be having a deleterious effect on Russia.

Putin said the United States was home to "the main companies that order and pay for television rights, the main sponsors and advertisers" of major sporting events.