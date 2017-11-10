POLITICS
2 MIN READ
New tennis rules tested by young talents in Milan
Shorter sets, shot clocks, and Hawk-Eye making all the line calls are shaking things up at the Next Gen ATP. With everything made a little faster with the innovations, some regulations are thrown in it seems just to add to the drama.
New tennis rules tested by young talents in Milan
Russia's Andrey Rublev returns a shot to South Korea's Hyeon Chung during their men's singles tennis match of the first edition of the Next Generation ATP Finals in Milan on November 8, 2017. / AFP
November 10, 2017

The Association of Tennis Professionals' (ATP) tournament for the world's top players aged under 21 started in Milan on Tuesday with new innovations being smashed out on the courts.

With no line judges for the court, all lines are called using Hawk-Eye Live. Tennis line judges might grimace when they hear it, but players reacted positively to the computerised calls on the opening day of the Next Gen ATP Finals.

"It was very fast, it doesn't make mistakes," world number 65 Daniil Medvedev said.

Hawk-Eye review technology has been a long-standing feature of professional tennis, allowing players to challenge tight calls made by the human eye.

Recommended

The on-court clocks enforce the 25-second rule between points, and shorter warm-ups ensure matches begin precisely five minutes from the second player walk-on.

The most drastic change is the shorter set, where the first to four games takes the set, with a tiebreak at 3-3.

TRT World'sLance Santos reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each