The United States on Thursday slapped more sanctions against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government. The most recent embargoes target 10 officials the US has accused of engaging in election irregularities to perpetuate what Washington called a dictatorial regime in Venezuela.

The new sanctions come as European Union member states prepare to impose an arms embargo on Venezuela, whose leftist government has sought to tighten its grip on power amid a prolonged economic and political crisis that led to street clashes and 125 dead from April to July.

Things are so dire in oil-rich Venezuela that people line up to buy not just food and medicine but basics like soap and toilet paper.

Maduro calls the crisis a plot contrived by rich conservative business people backed by the government of President Donald Trump.

The new sanctions came in response to October 15 state elections in which pro-Maduro candidates unexpectedly won 18 of 23 gubernatorial seats.

The US Department of Treasury said irregularities "strongly suggest fraud" was used to elect Maduro candidates.

For instance, one of the people sanctioned, Sandra Oblitas Ruzza, vice president of the National Electoral Council, announced the relocation of polling stations just days before the voting, the US said.

So people showed up where they thought they could vote, but could not, it added.

The treasury department said the October elections were held amid censorship, abuse of state media and corruption extending to the distribution of food.

"As the Venezuelan government continues to disregard the will of its people, our message remains clear: the United States will not stand aside while the Maduro regime continues to destroy democratic order and prosperity in Venezuela," US Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

He said the US will continue to go after Venezuelan officials who are complicit in efforts to undermine democracy, violate human rights, and act corruptly "unless they break from Maduro’s dictatorial regime."

Anger in Caracas

Venezuela reacted angrily to the new sanctions, with Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza saying on Twitter they were designed to trigger violence.

"They aim to once again generate destabilization and violence in our country," he said, referring to the street protests this year. He dismissed the new punishment as "imperialist, absurd and desperate."

In those demonstrations, the Venezuelan opposition was hoping to force Maduro from power so new elections can be held.