Remembering Korea's Forgotten War
The war that began on June 2, 1950, left more that 1.5 million Koreans dead.
With their binoculars on enemy held territory, members of this 75mm recoilless rifle operate their field piece somewhere in Korea, July 19, 1950. (AP Archive) / AP
November 11, 2017

Many around the world know it as the Forgotten War, but not in South Korea. 

One and a half million South Korean soldiers pushed back an estimated half a million North Korean soldiers as they advanced southwards past the 38th parallel that divides the two countries.

The war that lasted for three years left more than 600,000 soldiers dead.

The US, backed by the United Nations, fought on South Korea's side, while China backed the North.

More than one and a half million Koreans lost their lives and many more were displaced.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury is in Seoul, where she spoke to veterans of the conflict.

SOURCE:TRT World
