Iraqi forces launched an offensive on Saturday to capture Rawa, the last remaining town under Daesh control, leaving the group's self-proclaimed caliphate on the verge of complete defeat.

The capture of the town would mark the end of Daesh 's era of territorial rule over a so-called caliphate that it proclaimed in 2014 across vast swathes of Iraq and Syria.

Syria's regime declared victory over the group on Thursday, after seizing the last substantial town on the border with Iraq, Bukamal.

But the next day, Daesh fought back and retook half the town.