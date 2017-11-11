POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Tearful Neymar denies problems at PSG
”I don’t have any problems at PSG, the only thing that bothers me is the pressure from the media. I‘m a guy who likes to win, I like winning titles and that’s why I came to PSG."
Tearful Neymar denies problems at PSG
Champions League - Paris St Germain vs R.S.C. Anderlecht - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - October 31, 2017 Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar celebrates REUTERS / Reuters
November 11, 2017

Brazil forward Neymar denied he had problems with his team mates at his club Paris St Germain and was moved to tears after being given the backing of his national team coach Tite on Friday.

After helping Brazil beat Japan 3-1 in a friendly, Neymar refuted suggestions that he regretted moving to the French club.

“I don’t like whispers and stories so it’s better that you hear it from the horses mouth,” he told reporters after scoring one penalty and missing another during the game in Lille.

”I don’t have any problems at PSG, the only thing that bothers me is the pressure from the media. I‘m a guy who likes to win, I like winning titles and that’s why I came to PSG.

”I‘m very happy, I‘m motivated. They are inventing stories which aren’t true, I don’t have any problems with (forward) Edinson Cavani or with my coach (Unai Emery).

“I came to help and to be happy, I didn’t come to upset anyone or cause trouble.”

Recommended

Tite backed Neymar and denied suggestions that he also had a troubled relationship with the player.

“I keep hearing that Tite has problems with Neymar and I am tired of hearing that... we are tired of it,” he said.

”I know that if he did have problems, then he would have the decency and the good character to talk about them in the dressing room.

“I can talk about Neymar’s temperament, his good nature and his big heart.”

Neymar was clearly moved by those words and left after being given a pat on the head by his coach.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each