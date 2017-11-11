A half-century after Audrey Hepburn starred in Breakfast at Tiffany‘s, the landmark New York jewellery store is making the title of the 1961 romantic comedy film a reality by opening a cafe where shoppers can enjoy a morning meal.

The new eatery, which opened on Friday, is an opportunity for customers at Tiffany & Co’s Fifth Avenue flagship store, including foreign tourists who account for a big chunk of sales, to get a taste of the glamour epitomized by Hepburn’s Holly Golightly character.

Dressed in a black Givenchy dress and pearls, Hepburn made a fashion statement that Tiffany believes still resonates with shoppers.

Like many traditional retailers, Tiffany has struggled to appeal to younger shoppers, many of whom have shunned the type of traditional jewellery, such as solitaire engagement rings, that is the brand’s mainstay.

As part of its strategy to attract millennials, the company introduced the more contemporary Tiffany HardWear collection in an agreement with pop star Lady Gaga earlier this year.