BEIRUT, Lebanon — Abu Ahmad escaped the war in Syria in 2013 and moved to Lebanon to survive. But homelessness and poverty drove him to trade the only thing of value he had — one of his kidneys.

“Poor people have only one thing and that’s their health,” Ahmad told TRT World. “I sold mine. Instead of moving forward, I went backwards, very backwards.”

He lives in a slum, in a tiny windowless room. His new home has four walls made of grey bricks piled up on each other. A piece of wood on a stack of stones serves as a kitchen table. A single bulb hanging by a wire is the main source of light, but only when there isn’t a power outage. He spends most of his days in darkness.

“It’s like I have fallen into a well, I scream for help but no one answers. No one even sees me,” Ahmad, 45, says.

Ahmad is one of some 1.5 million Syrians in Lebanon. About 70 percent of them fall below the poverty line. Syrian refugee population comprise 25 percent of Lebanon's 6.7 million people. Beirut tightened its residency policy two years ago, making it harder to obtain legal status.

Ahmad struggled to earn a living wage. As his hunger grew, the option of selling one of his kidneys became increasingly appealing. “I was starving, beyond starving,” he says. “I felt hunger in my body and in soul. Hunger drove me crazy.”

In 2015, a broker paid him $1,000 in advance. He then waited for the phone call from the middleman charged with shepherding donors to surgery rooms.

Two years after the surgery, the broker refused to give him the promised sum of $8,000. He had to settle with the initial advance, most of which disappeared on post-surgery medications.

Like Ahmad, many poor Syrians are facing the risk of illegal body organ trade, which generates between $840 million and $1.7 billion a year, according to the Global Fund Integrity. And if the final price for a kidney on the global market is as high as $100,000, the donor gets a meagre share of $5,000 or less.

It took us weeks to secure an interview with a body organ racketeer. In this shadowy business, maintaining silence is crucial, and those at its heart avoid media exposure. Yet one such man, who goes by the name of Abbas and works for a gang of human organ traders, somehow agreed to speak to TRT World. In late September, he gave me an appointment to meet in one of his hideouts in a Beirut slum.

For a leader of such a dark trade, it seems like an audacious gamble to base his hideouts in this clustered low-income neighbourhood, where regular families live in rundown buildings.

As I reach the agreed location, he cancels the meeting saying he has to deal with other business. Later, however, he admits he had me followed by one of his aides to check if I was an infiltrator from the police or the army.

A tall and muscled man with a deceptively kind-looking face, he shows no remorse for what he does.

“If I could sell all of Syria I would. Business is business,” he says, with a smirk.

He deals with kidneys, eyes and livers. He can provide any organ the market demands. “Donors are laying on the streets," he says with a confidence of a regular businessman. "I don’t have to look for them, they come to me.”

Just before the interview, he was smoking a joint and snorting cocaine. The entire neighbourhood knows and fears him. He always carries a gun. Pointing to a bullet mark on the wall, he says some people came after him and that “they are not here anymore.”

Two types of gangs are instrumental in this business, Abbas says. One deals with finding the donors; the other carries out surgeries with the help of rogue doctors. Though the two gangs work in tandem, they tend to keep their members and paths separate.