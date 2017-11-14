Air strikes that ripped through a market in a rebel-held Syrian town have killed at least 61 people, mostly civilians, a war monitor said on Tuesday.

Three strikes hit the northwestern town of Atareb on Monday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said, despite a "de-escalation zone" in place there.

"A number of people died of their wounds, bringing the toll to 61 people, including five children and three policemen," SOHR said.

The Britain-based monitor said it was not clear whether the bombing raids had been carried out by Syrian government warplanes, or those of its ally Russia.

TRT World's Ahmed al Burai reports from Idlib in Syria.

Air strikes were in "de-escalation zone"