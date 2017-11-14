WORLD
3 MIN READ
Daesh suicide car attack kills at least six in Yemen
A suicide car bomb killed at least six people and injured dozens of other civilians in Yemen's southern city of Aden.
Daesh suicide car attack kills at least six in Yemen
Suicide bombers hit a security post in Yemen's government bastion of Aden on Tuesday, killing at least 6 and wounding several people, witnesses and police sources said. / Reuters
November 14, 2017

At least six people were killed on Tuesday when a suicide car bomb ripped through a base used by a local security force in Yemen's southern port city of Aden, residents said, in an attack claimed by Daesh.

Dozens of other people, including civilians, were wounded in the attack, which occurred outside a camp used by a local security force organised by the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthi rebels.

Witnesses described a huge explosion that shook the Mansoura district in northern Aden, destroying at least one building and shattering windows in others. A plume of smoke rose over the area.

Residents said two suicide bombers carried out the attack. But Daesh, which claimed responsibility for the attack, said only one bomber was involved and identified him as Abu Hajar Adani.

Daesh said Adani targeted the operations room of the ‘apostate Security Belt’, destroying it and killing and wounding all those inside it.

The camp attacked on Tuesday was occupied by a local force called the Security Belt. 

The Security Belt was set up by the United Arab Emirates, a key member of the Saudi-led coalition that has been fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis since they advanced on Aden in 2015, forcing President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to flee to Saudi Arabia.

The Zayed bin Sultan mosque, which is located near the security office and funded by the UAE, was also damaged in the attack.  

Tuesday's attack was the second of its kind in Aden this month. On Nov. 5, a car bomber blew himself up at a security checkpoint, killing 15 people and wounding at least 20. Daesh also claimed responsibility for that assault but provided no evidence it was involved. 

Domestic violence has dramatically increased throughout Yemen since the crisis started in 2015.

The civil war between the Iran-aligned Houthis and the internationally recognised Hadi government has killed more than 10,000 people and displaced more than two million. The war drags on with no sign that it will end soon.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
