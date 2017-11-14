WORLD
3 MIN READ
Amnesty reports detention of Uighur leader's relatives in China
Rights group says western Xinjiang region authorities have detained up to 30 relatives of exiled World Uyghur Congress leader, Rebiya Kadeer
Amnesty reports detention of Uighur leader's relatives in China
World Uyghur Congress head Rebiya Kadeer (centre), a former political prisoner, is accused in China of leaking state secrets in 1999.
November 14, 2017

Authorities in China's far western region of Xinjiang have in recent months detained up to 30 relatives of an exiled ethnic Uighur leader, Rebiya Kadeer, rights group Amnesty International said on Tuesday.

It was not possible to independently verify the report.

Xinjiang, where hundreds have died in recent years in violence between majority Han Chinese and ethnic Uighurs who call Xinjiang home, is under tight security and independent reporting there is difficult.

Uighurs are a mostly Muslim people who speak a Turkic language.

A Xinjiang government news department official declined to comment, saying she was unaware of the report. 

China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kadeer is a former political prisoner in China accused of leaking state secrets in 1999. She was later allowed to leave on medical grounds and lives in the United States. She is president of the World Uyghur Congress.

Detainees risk torture

Amnesty said that among those detained were Kadeer's sisters, brothers, sons, grandchildren and extended relatives.

Recommended

Some of her relatives have been detained or jailed previously in Xinjiang.

The rights group said in an emailed statement that it was unclear when they were taken away, and that they were "presumed" to be held at a so-called education centre and risked torture.

"These facilities are known to arbitrarily detain Uighurs and other Muslim minorities for 6-12 months or more," it said.

"Forced to study Chinese laws and policies, many of those detained are targeted because they may have been found praying, owning religious books, have travelled abroad, or have family members living abroad," it said.

China denies repression in Xinjiang 

The Chinese government routinely denies accusations of rights abuses in Xinjiang, though it has admitted a problem with torture of detainees and has pledged to stop mistreatment of prisoners.

Xinjiang, on the borders of Central Asia, Afghanistan and Pakistan, is one of China's most sensitive domestic issues. 

Rights groups and Uighur exiles say the unrest is more a product of Uighur frustration at Chinese controls on their culture and religion. 

China denies any repression.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'