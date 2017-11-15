Zimbabwe's military seized power late on Tuesday (November 14) targeting "criminals" around President Robert Mugabe while making assurances on national television that the 93-year-old, who has led Zimbabwe for 37 years, was "safe and sound."

It is not clear whether the apparent military action will bring a formal end to Mugabe's rule.

Here is how the outside world is reacting to the situation unfolding in the African country, which could culminate in a violent conflict:

EU calls for peaceful resolution

The European Union called on Wednesday for dialogue in Zimbabwe and a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

"The recent political developments in Zimbabwe, and their spillover, including in relation to the country's security forces, are a matter of concern," said a spokesman for the European Commission, the EU executive.

"We are following the situation closely and we want to underline that the fundamental rights of all citizens need to be respected and the constitutional order and democratic governance needs to be upheld," he added in a statement.

"We call on all relevant players to move from confrontation to dialogue with the aim to a peaceful crisis resolution."

France for respect for constitutional law

France said it was closely following events in Zimbabwe and stressed respect for constitutional law.

"We reiterate our attachment to constitutional law and respect of the legitimate aspirations of the Zimbabwean people," French foreign ministry spokeswoman, Agnes Romatet Espagne said during a daily media briefing.