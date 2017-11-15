State-owned EgyptAir signed an initial order for 12 Bombardier Inc CSeries jets on Tuesday, marking the Canadian plane-maker’s second deal for the aircraft this month after a 1.5 year sales drought.

The two orders, the other for 31 planes from an undisclosed European buyer, are expected to be finalised by the end of 2017, a senior Bombardier executive said.

The agreements are expected to generate momentum for the narrow body jets and follow an October decision by European plane-maker Airbus SE to take a majority stake in the CSeries program, throwing its marketing and purchasing power behind the aircraft.

“We anticipate both of them by year end,” Fred Cromer, who heads Bombardier’s commercial aircraft division, told reporters of the new sales deals.

“We are respecting the customer’s wishes to not disclose the identity,” Cromer said from Dubai, referring to the European buyer.

He added that the two deals would bring Bombardier’s firm CSeries orders to a total of more than 400 jets.

The EgyptAir deal is valued at $1.1 billion based on list prices.

The CSeries has won fans for its design and fuel efficiency but the lack of orders for the 110-130 seat plane over 18 months stemmed from doubts over its future before the industry-changing deal with Airbus.

At the Dubai Airshow on Tuesday, Ethiopian Airlines’ chief executive said he would decide next year whether to buy CSeries or Brazil-based Embraer’s E-jet series as a replacement for its Boeing’s 737-7.