The European Union’s counterterrorism coordinator Gilles de Kerchove says those who had joined Daesh might either go to Afghanistan or Libya in the wake of the group losing its grip on its so-called 'caliphate'.

As these fighters from different parts of the world have begun to return to their countries, Kerchove – in an exclusive interview with TRT World – says they must be identified at the border and treated as they deserve.

“They are much more dangerous than, I would say, the average would-be jihadist. Because they are military trained and highly radicalised."