German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron will be leading the UN climate change talks in Bonn, Germany on Wednesday.

Despite announcing it will withdraw from the Paris Agreement, the US has sent a delegation to Bonn, tasked with drawing up rules for executing the hard-fought pact on winding down earth-warming greenhouse gas emissions from burning coal, oil and gas.

Washington's presence is not universally appreciated, especially after White House officials hosted a sideline event on Monday defending the continued use of fossil fuels.

"A lot of negotiators are not happy with the way the US has been behaving in some of these negotiations," Alden Meyer of the Union of Concerned Scientists, a veteran observer of the climate process said.

The United States, which championed the Paris Agreement under former president Barack Obama, ratified it just two months before Donald Trump who has described climate change as a "hoax" was voted into office.

In June, Donald Trump announced America would pull out of the historic pact.

The Syrian regime, this week, became the 196th country to adopt the agreement, leaving the United States as the only nation in the UN climate convention to reject it.

Bureaucrats have been discussing the Paris Agreement rule book for the past nine days. Now it is the turn of energy and environment ministers to unlock issues above the pay grade of rank-and-file negotiators.

The goal is to draft a set of decisions to be adopted before the meeting ends on Friday.

Decisive phase of the talks

Mohamed Adow of Christian Aid, who represents the interests of poor countries at the talks has stated that "Ministers speaking at the UN summit in Bonn on Wednesday have a big job to do. This meeting is not making progress on some key issues."

"It almost feels like negotiators have taken this Fiji-led summit and treated it as if they are on holiday in the Pacific," he added.