Allies of German Chancellor Angela Merkel said they would not agree to a coalition at any price ahead of crunch talks on Thursday at which she must forge a three-way alliance or else risk seeing her 12-year stint in power come to an end.

Merkel, 63, is trying to form an unlikely alliance between her conservatives, the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) and the ecologist Greens – a combination untested at national level – to allow her to govern for a fourth term as chancellor.

"We have very, very different positions," she told reporters. "If it works – I think it can work – there can be a positive result at the end of today's negotiations. But this is a difficult task."

She wants exploratory talks on forming the coalition to end on Thursday so the would-be allies can move on to formal negotiations. But the parties remain far apart on key issues, including immigration, finances and protecting the climate.

"I don't know if we can resolve all the discrepancies, all the disagreements," said Joachim Herrmann, a senior member of the Christian Social Union (CSU), the Bavarian sister party of Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

Jens Spahn, a senior CDU member, told the Passauer Neue Presse: "There won't be a coalition at any price."

Negotiators will meet in small teams on Thursday morning before the talks get underway in the early evening for what German media are calling "the night of long knives."

Merkel is a skilled negotiator, renowned at European Union summits for building pressure on her negotiating partners and playing on their fatigue.