Cambodia's Supreme Court has dissolved the main opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) on Thursday, giving Prime Minister Hun Sen's ruling party a clear run in next year's general election.

The court ruling, in response to a petition brought by the government, also banned 118 CNRP members from politics for five years.

The CNRP, which had been poised to challenge Hun Sen's long rule in the coming election, was accused of plotting to topple the government after the arrest of party leader Kem Sokha on September 3.

CNRP denies accusations

The party has denied the accusations as politically motivated, and did not send lawyers to Thursday's court session.

The verdict comes amid an increasingly tense political situation and a campaign by Hun Sen's ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) to crush the opposition ahead of the vote.

More than half the CNRP's members of parliament have already fled Cambodia, fearing detention.

The ruling leaves "no credible political opposition in Cambodia" for the first time since a UN-run election in 1993, a senior diplomat based in the Cambodian capital said.