Worshippers in Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim-majority country, are set to go green with a new initiative that aims to establish 1,000 eco-mosques by 2020.

Launched this week by Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla, the initiative will help the mosques to source renewable energy, manage their water and food needs sustainably, reduce and recycle waste and provide environmental education.

The project will see the top Muslim clerical body work with the private sector, the government's health and planning ministries, universities, and other religious groups in a bid to boost environmental awareness in communities across the country.

"Most Muslims in Indonesia listen more to religious leaders than the government," said Hayu Prabowo, head of environment and natural resources at the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI).

Mixed environmental record

Indonesia, with 250 million people, has a mixed environmental record.

The archipelago is the world's top thermal coal exporter and palm oil producer, which has led to the clearing and development of swathes of forest land and intense international pressure to limit deforestation.

Many of Indonesia’s rural and poorest provinces suffer regular droughts due to climate change, while children's education is often hampered by the lack of regular power supply.

Hening Parlan, coordinator for environment and disaster management at Aisyiyah, the women's wing of Indonesia's second-largest Islamic organisation Muhammadiyah, said that the idea of eco-mosques stemmed from asking how to make mosques the centre for environment and education within a community.