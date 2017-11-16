The crew of TRT World journalists, who were detained earlier in October for the possession an "unlicensed drone", appeared in a court for a second time in Myanmar on Thursday.

The four face charges related to import and export laws because they attempted to film the parliament building in the capital with a drone, after conducting an interview with a member of parliament.

Authorities also allege the journalists tried to fly a drone over parliament without permission.

Turkey's English-language public broadcaster, TRT World, says that Myanmar's Information Ministry "was previously informed about all filming activities and the filming schedule."