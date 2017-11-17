TransCanada Corp's Keystone pipeline leaked an estimated 210,000 gallons of oil onto agricultural land in northeastern South Dakota, but state officials don't believe the leak polluted any surface water bodies or drinking water systems.

State officials and pipeline operator TransCanada Corp disclosed the leak on Thursday, and the company shut down the pipeline.

TransCanada said it activated emergency response procedures after detecting a drop in pressure resulting from the leak south of a pump station in Marshall County. The cause was being investigated.

Expansion of pipeline

Discovery of the leak comes just days before Nebraska regulators are scheduled to announce their decision on Monday whether to approve the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline, an expansion that would boost the amount of oil TransCanada is now shipping through the existing line, which is known simply as Keystone.

The expansion has faced fierce opposition from environmental groups, American Indian tribes and some landowners.

Brian Walsh, an environmental scientist manager at the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources, said the state has sent a staff member to the site of the leak in a rural area near the border with North Dakota about 402 km (250 miles) west of Minneapolis.

"Ultimately, the clean-up responsibility lies with TransCanada, and they'll have to clean it up in compliance with our state regulations," Walsh said.

Pipeline shutdown

TransCanada said in its statement that it expected the pipeline to remain shut down as the company responds to the leak without offering a time estimate.

Since 2010, companies have reported 17 spills bigger than the leak announced on Thursday, topping 210,000 gallons (5,000 barrels) of crude oil or refined petroleum products, according to US Department of Transportation records.

The existing Keystone pipeline transports crude from Canada to refineries in Illinois and Oklahoma, passing through the eastern Dakotas, Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri.