BIZTECH
4 MIN READ
US agency rejects Ford's petition to delay recall of 3M vehicles
Ford Motor Co had in the petition requested to delay recalling about 3 million vehicles with potentially defective air bag inflators to conduct additional testing. It did not immediately say if it planned to challenge the NHTSA's decision.
US agency rejects Ford's petition to delay recall of 3M vehicles
Takata inflators can explode with excessive force, unleashing metal shrapnel inside cars and trucks. / Reuters Archive
November 18, 2017

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Friday it was rejecting a petition by Ford Motor Co to delay recalling about 3 million vehicles with potentially defective air bag inflators to conduct additional testing.

The agency said it did not find the request by the second largest US automaker “reasonable under the circumstances or supported by the testing and data it has collected to date.” 

Takata inflators can explode with excessive force, unleashing metal shrapnel inside cars and trucks.

At least 18 deaths and 180 injuries worldwide have been tied to the defect that led Takata Corp to file for bankruptcy protection in June and prompted at least 19 automakers to issue recalls. 

NHTSA also rejected a similar petition filed by Mazda Motor Co covering about 6,000 vehicles.

Mazda said in a statement it “takes our customers’ safety as a single-minded top priority and continues to work hand-in-hand with NHTSA.”

The public can comment on NHTSA’s decision until December 18 on both Ford and Mazda’s petitions.

Mazda said it would “provide further information once NHTSA issues its final determination.”

Ford did not immediately say if it planned to challenge the agency’s decision.

Recommended

“We will cooperate with the agency, as we always do,” spokeswoman Elizabeth Weigandt said in an email.

The vehicles in question include the 2007-11 Ford Ranger, 2006-12 Fusion and Lincoln MKZ, 2006-11 Mercury Milan, and 2007-10 Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX. In July, NHTSA said new testing prompted Takata to declare inflators defective in Ford, Nissan Motor Co and Mazda vehicles in some driver-side air bags. 

Nissan agreed to a recall of 515,000 vehicles.

NHTSA agreed in 2016 to a request by General Motors Co to delay a recall of 2.5 million vehicles with Takata air bag inflators as the Detroit automaker conducts additional testing to determine if the vehicles need replacement inflators.

Separately, a report issued on Friday by an independent monitor of the Takata recalls said more than 10 million US vehicles and 18.5 million faulty Takata air bag inflators remain unrepaired in the largest ever auto recall.

Takata has said it expects to have recalled 125 million vehicles worldwide by 2019.

The report said 43.1 million Takata airbag inflators were under recall in 31.5 million vehicles today, with scheduled expansion to about 65 million inflators by the end of 2018. Of those, 24.6 million inflators in 20 million vehicles have been repaired.

In 2019, another 4.1 million vehicles will be recalled to replace interim inflators.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide